Govt Engages ESPA to Clear Outstanding Arrears — Local Govt Minister

The government has started engagement with the management of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) to find lasting solutions to their concerns and challenges, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, disclosed.

According to him, sanitation remained a major concern for the government and would therefore go at length to ensure that stakeholders within the sanitation value chain operate without hindrance.

“We are engaging with the leadership of ESPA and other key stakeholders to find a lasting solution. The government is aware of the challenges and is already working on payment arrangements to address the arrears,” he assured.

The Minister was speaking to journalists at the sidelines of this month’s National Sanitation Day (NSD) where he joined the people of Krowor, Ledzekuku, and La Dadekotopon in the Greater Accra Region to observe the exercise.

He was accompanied by the Nungua Mantse, Oboade Nortse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, the Deputy Sector Minister, Rita Naa Odorley Sowah, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Krowor Municipality, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Mohammed Tijani, and other dignitaries and participants during his monitoring of the exercise.

Touching on the NSD exercise, the Minister said Ghana was making significant strides in overcoming the long-standing challenges of poor sanitation through a collective national effort.

He highlighted the remarkable enthusiasm from participants, scoring it at approximately 98 per cent compliance.

Despite this achievement, Mr Ahmed acknowledged that logistical support was a major hindrance to a successful sanitation.

To bridge this gap, he said the Ministry was in the process of procuring essential sanitation equipment, including dustbins, wheelbarrows, containers, shovels, compactors, and wellington boots.

He also announced that President John Dramani Mahama would soon launch new sanitation equipment, adding that plans were underway to install additional streetlights to improve visibility and safety during such exercises.

Mr Ahmed expressed confidence that with the procurement of the logistics mentioned above, the next exercise, which will be on December 6, would be more successful.

Nii Welentsi III, who doubles as the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, called on the public to cultivate a culture of cleanliness.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the President’s directive for the exercise, emphasising the importance of collective participation to sustain progress in the fight against poor sanitation.

Nii Welentsi III reiterated that sustainable sanitation was a shared responsibility that required active participation of all the citizenry, calling on traditional authorities and the private sector to embrace the exercise for a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

He urged the Member of Parliament and Municipal Chief Executive of La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly to engage relevant stakeholders, including the management of La Palm Royal Beach, Pleasure Beach, and Laboma Beach, to join the cause.

“The management of these establishments are to contribute to the proper reconstruction of the gutters along the main road leading to their facilities,” he said, adding that this move will not only improve environmental hygiene but also enhance the appeal of their businesses.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA

