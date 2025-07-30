Gov’t to build new public technical university in Western Region – Pres. Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that his government will build a new public technical university in the Western Region to expand access to technical and vocational education for young people.

In a speech at the Jubilee House during a courtesy call by the Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, and other members of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, President Mahama said the new university forms part of a broader plan to prepare the region’s youth for emerging job opportunities in mining, oil and gas, agribusiness, and digital industries.

He explained that the technical university will be designed to meet the practical needs of industries in the region and across the country.

According to him, this move is crucial to Ghana’s long-term development goals, especially as the Western Region continues to contribute significantly to the national economy through natural resources.

“The Western Region holds immense potential to lead Ghana into a new era of industrialization and job creation. But we must equip our young people with the right skills. That is why we are building a new public technical university here” the President intimated.

He added that this new institution will work alongside other youth-focused programs, including a region-wide employment initiative focused on agri-tech, tourism, green jobs, and digital entrepreneurship.

President Mahama revealed plans to upgrade the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital into a modern teaching hospital that will serve as a referral center for the Western and Western North regions.

This, he said, would improve healthcare delivery and provide training grounds for medical students.

He assured the chiefs that these initiatives would help bridge development gaps and ensure that the youth in the region have better access to education, training, and jobs.

The President urged the chiefs to support these efforts by promoting peace, unity, and development in their communities.