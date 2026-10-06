GPL: Medeama, Samartex maintain top spot • Aduana, Port City win

MEDEAMA SC maintained their grip on top of the Premier League table while FC Samartex, Aduana FC and debutants Port City also secured crucial victories as Matchday Five delivered an action-packed Sunday across the country.

The defending champions edged newly promoted Debibi United 1-0 on the road, while Samartex matched their points tally with a narrow victory over Young Apostles.

Heart of Lions, Port City, Basake Holy Stars and Aduana FC also claimed maximum points in a thrilling round of fixtures.

Nana Kofi Babil’s 68th-minute strike was enough for Medeama to secure a vital away win and extend their unbeaten start to five matches at Debibi.

The Mauve and Yellow now have 11 points from a possible 15 and remain top of the table on goal difference, with three wins and two draws under Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko.

FC Samartex also kept their unbeaten record intact with a 1-0 home victory over Young Apostles at Nsenkyire Park. Christian Agyenim Boateng converted a first-half penalty to settle the contest after the Timber Giants had dominated the opening period.

Young Apostles improved after the break and threatened through Abdul Mobarick’s deliveries and a powerful effort from John Afram, but Samartex’s defence stood firm to secure another three points.

The result leaves the Timber Giants level on 11 points with Medeama.

Aduana FC also left it late to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Swedru All Blacks at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

William Danquah stunned the Fire Club with an early fourth-minute opener, but Stephen Amankona restored parity in the 36th minute before converting from the penalty spot in the 85th minute to complete his brace.

The comeback gives Aduana back-to-back victories and lifts them to fourth place with 10 points, while All Blacks remain 13th on five points.

Heart of Lions secured their first home win of the campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over FC AshantiGold at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

William Oduro opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Raphael Kwame Junior Ankamah quickly equalised for the visitors. Francis Odoom restored Lions’ lead from the penalty spot, before Oduro struck again in the 36th minute to make it 3-1.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men moments later following Emmanuel Arthur’s dismissal, giving AshantiGold renewed hope. Ankamah completed his brace in the 72nd minute, but Lions held on under late pressure to claim a hard-earned victory.

Port City produced one of the day’s most impressive performances to defeat Bechem United 3-1 at the Daasebre Boamah Darko II Park.

Captain Hamza Zakari opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 18th minute before Owusu Ansah doubled the advantage eight minutes later.

Bechem United pulled one back after the break, but Owusu Ansah restored Port City’s two-goal cushion in the 54th minute to complete his brace.

The victory sees the impressive debutants climb back to third place with 10 points, while Bechem United drop to 10th.

In Ampain, Basake Holy Stars bounced back from their heavy defeat to Medeama last weekend by edging Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at the AAK II Sports Arena.

Francis Asante scored the only goal of the game, registering his sixth league goal of the season and continuing his fine scoring form.

The result extends Holy Stars’ perfect home record, having now won all three of their matches at the AAK II Sports Arena without conceding.

GPL: Hearts perfect, FC Samartex unbeaten, Kotoko back on track

HEARTS of Oak moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) table after a stunning comeback victory, while Asante Kotoko, FC Samartex 1996, Berekum Chelsea, Karela United and Swedru All Blacks also secured important wins.

The second matchday produced another entertaining round of action, but it was the Phobians who stole the spotlight. Hearts overturned an early deficit to defeat Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 at Dun’s Park, maintaining their perfect start to the campaign and underlining their early title credentials.

Hearts moved to the top of the Premier League table after coming from behind to beat Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 at Dun’s Park and maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

Gold Stars made the stronger opening and deservedly took the lead after just 10 minutes through experienced striker Kwame Opoku.

The Phobians gradually found their rhythm, however, and were rewarded in the second half when Yaw Baafi produced a composed finish to level the score after excellent work from Kwaku Boateng Henry.

Five minutes later, the pair switched roles. Baafi turned provider, setting up Boateng Henry to fire Hearts into a 2-1 lead.

Gold Stars pushed desperately for an equaliser and were handed a golden opportunity when they won a late penalty. But Benjamin Asare emerged as the hero, saving the spot-kick to preserve Hearts’ advantage and complete a memorable comeback.

The result gives Hearts six points from two matches, following their emphatic 4-0 opening-day victory over Berekum Chelsea.

The win has also ended Gold Stars’ 19-game unbeaten run at the Duns Park.

STANDINGS

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