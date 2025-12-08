GTA responds to viral video alleging kidnap and extortion of visiting Black Americans

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has responded to a video circulating on social media in which some visiting Black Americans claim they were kidnapped and extorted by individuals believed to be police officers.

In a statement, the Authority explained that the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority have begun full investigations into the matter.

GTA assured the public that the case is being treated with urgency and that updates will be provided when investigations are completed.

With thousands of tourists expected in the country for the December in GH festivities, GTA noted that Ghana remains a safe and welcoming destination.

The Authority added that security systems have been strengthened with support from law enforcement and tourism sector partners to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.

They urged the public to stay calm and allow security agencies to carry out their work.

GTA encouraged visitors who need assistance or have enquiries to contact the Authority through its official phone lines and WhatsApp number.

GTA stressed that Ghana is open, secure, and ready to receive visitors with confidence.

By: Jacob Aggrey