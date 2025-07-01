Guardiola backs Klopp’s Club World Cup claim

Pep Guardiola has admitted he understands Jurgen Klopp’s recent criticism of the Club World Cup.

Klopp, now head of global football at Red Bull, called the new FIFA tournament ‘pointless’ and ‘the worst idea ever implemented in football’.

Reacting to those comments, Guardiola said Klopp’s concerns reflect conversations they have had for years.

“Listen, I fought a lot with Jurgen many, many times – I know where his idea comes from,” he said.

He added that their past meet­ings at UEFA and during Premier League calendar talks were always focused on improving quality and reducing strain.

“We fought a lot in England, and also when we went to the UEFA meetings,” Guardiola added.

“Especially when we discussed the Premier League calendar, and how to add more quality to it.

“We discussed giving the man­agers and players more rest, because that is how you add more quality.”

City boss says the schedule could backfire

Guardiola said Klopp’s remarks made sense to him because they both care about player welfare.

“So his comments (on the Club World Cup) did not surprise me a lot,” he said. “I understand him. I respect him. I have had an incredible relationship with Jurgen for many years as rivals.

“Now he has stepped back from that position [as a manager] and I understand his argument, because I would defend his argument as well.”

But Guardiola also pointed out that coaches have no control over the football calendar.

“At the same time, as managers we are in a job,” he said. “We follow the FIFA, UEFA, Premier League or Serie A rules.

“As managers, we do not orga­nise the competitions. Once we are here, we are proud.”

Despite this, Guardiola admitted he is worried about the long-term impact of a shorter summer.

“I try not to think about it, otherwise I would get too anxious,” Guardiola said.

