Harley Reed organises free Breast Cancer screening to promote early detection

Harley Reed, an international professional services firm, has organised a free breast cancer screening programme for both women and men to promote early detection and prevention of breast cancer.

The free screening, which was held at Harley Reed’s Ghana office in Adabraka, supported by a team from the Oncology Department at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, was aimed at driving awareness, sharing, and connecting with survivors.

The Country Director of Harley Reed Ghana, Edith Uyovbukerhi, stated that Harley Reed was a people-centred organisation that genuinely cared about the well-being of its employees and the wider community; hence, the firm’s decision to actively initiate activities to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month at each of its country offices across Africa.

She said, “During our breast cancer screening, we successfully screened over 60 individuals, with a few referred to health facilities for further examination. This initiative reflects Harley Reed’s enduring commitment to care, awareness, and proactive health management.”

“Apart from the screening, our employees were deeply inspired by the powerful story of a breast cancer survivor, which strengthened our resolve to take meaningful action during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through our information sessions and screening exercises, our people became more informed and actively engaged in promoting awareness and early detection,” Edith Uyovbukerhi added.

Harley Reed concluded its breast cancer awareness month activities with a donation to some selected non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Ghana, reaffirming its commitment to early detection and prevention.

Harley Reed is an international professional services firm, headquartered in the UK and with a growing Pan-African footprint.

