Haruna Amaliba announces plan to contest Mahama Ayariga in Bawku Central

Haruna Amaliba, a member of the National Democratic Congress communications team, has declared his intention to challenge Mahama Ayariga for the Bawku Central parliamentary seat.

Speaking on Happy FM, he said this was the first time he was making the announcement publicly.

He explained that he feels fully qualified to represent the constituency, citing his family roots and his grandfather’s role as founder of the modern Kusasi state.

Mr Amaliba stated that he is determined to enter Parliament “by any means necessary.”

He noted that if he loses the NDC primary, he will still contest the seat as an independent candidate.

He added that his decision is based on conviction and not on influence from anyone, stressing that he does not need a call from any party official or senior figure before taking this step.

By: Jacob Aggrey