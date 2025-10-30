Health Ministry cracks down on Hospitals charging illegal fees under NHIS

The Ministry of Health has launched a crackdown on hospitals and clinics demanding illegal payments from patients covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, revealed this when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, describing the practice often called “co-payment” or “top-up” as illegal and unacceptable.

He said although payments to health facilities are now regular and tariffs for medicines and services have been reviewed, some hospitals continue to charge patients extra fees for services that should be free.

“What is left to deal with is the issue of co-payment. Some facilities still demand extra money from patients even when they have valid NHIS cards. We have not completely solved it, but plans are far advanced to address the issue,” Mr. Akandoh told the Committee.

He added that the Ministry, working with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has set up a committee to investigate and sanction health facilities found guilty of such practices.

Mr. Akandoh used the opportunity to praise the Goaso District Hospital for setting a good example and assured Ghanaians that the Ministry will not tolerate any health facility exploiting patients.

“No patient with a valid NHIS card should be asked to pay extra for healthcare services. We will come after any facility that continues to do so,” the Minister warned.

By: Jacob Aggrey