Hearts of Oak thump Immigration FC 4-0 to advance MTN FA Cup

Record holders of the MTN FA Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak, thumped Immigration FC 4-0 yesterday at the University of Ghana Stadium to advance to the Round of 32 of the ongoing competition.

A second-half brace from striker Mawuli Wayo was complemented by a goal each from substitutes Martin Karikari and Stephen Appiah Asare to send the Phobians through.

The Phobians, who were cautious not to repeat the mistakes of last season that saw them go out at the same stage to former winner Nania FC, came into the game all guns blazing but met a match with Kobina Essel, Raymond Boateng and Stephen Asamoah made sure their guards were not breeched.

Immigration FC occasionally made incursions into the goal area of the Phobians, but they were held in check by the defence duo of Kelvin Osei Asibey and Samuel Amofa to end the half in a stalemate.

Back from the break, Ivorian tactician, Aboubakar Ouattara, introduced the pair of Humphrey Tetteh and Martin Karikari in place of Isaac Frimpong and Ramzy Yussif respectively, to add some more attacking bite into the play of the Phobians.

Their inclusion brought some further pressure on the midfield and defence of the visitors, who could not contain it anymore and gave away the first goal on 53 minutes with Karikari blasted home the opener.

Nine minutes after the opener, Wayo increased the tally after being put through on goal by Mohammed Hussein.

Hearts kept knocking on the door for more goals, and on 68 minutes, Wayo had his second goal and the third for his side when he intelligently lobbed the ball over an onrushing goalkeeper, Augustine Ofori Nyarko, in the post for Immigration FC.

Substitute Asare put the icing on the victory with the fourth goal; five minutes from the end,by hitting a powerful left footer, which zoomed past Nyarko.

Hearts of Oak advance to the Round of 32 with a record 13th title as their target this season.

