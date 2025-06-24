Hearts reassigns Aboubakar Ouattara as special advisor to the board

The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC has reassigned Aboubakar Ouattara from the role of Head Coach to Special Advisor to the Board of Directors.

As a Special Advisor, Aboubakar Ouattara will be working directly with the Board of Directors on special assignments and duties.

Against this backdrop, the Board has conveyed its congratulations to Aboubakar Ouattara in his new role and looks forward to a good collaboration to move the club to new heights.

“We take this opportunity to express our appreciation for the professionalism and innovation

Aboubakar Ouattara brought to the senior team during his term as the Head Coach,” they added.