High Court Adjourns Case Against Ken Ofori-Atta and Seven Others

The High Court in Accra on Monday adjourned the criminal case in which the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged former Finance Minister, Mr Kenneth Ofori-Atta, and seven others over an alleged financial loss of GH¢1.4 billion in the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract saga.

A new hearing date is yet to be announced.

The accused include former GRA Commissioner-Generals, Emmanuel Kofi Nti and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah; former Customs Division Commissioners, Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoah; Ernest Darko Akore, a former aide to Ofori-Atta; Evans Adusei, CEO of SML; and SML itself.

The OSP has charged them with 78 counts, including causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, willful oppression, unduly influencing the procurement process, and entering agreements binding government finances beyond one fiscal year without parliamentary approval.

The case stems from a revenue assurance contract awarded to SML under the previous government, which was later cancelled following a directive from President John Dramani Mahama.

The OSP’s case also followed public interest over alleged attempts to extradite Mr Ofori-Atta from the United States, where he maintains he is receiving medical treatment.

According to the charge sheet signed by OSP, Kissi Agyebeng, the accused allegedly hatched a “criminal enterprise” from 2017 to exploit the SML contract for private gains.

The contracts were allegedly awarded without genuine need, based on false claims that SML possessed unique technical expertise and systems.

The OSP further alleges that the company largely pretended to perform the contracted services, causing a financial loss of GH¢1,436,249,828.53 to the state.

The prosecution also claims the six former government officials freely abused their offices, engaging in prohibited acts with “increased emboldened impunity” for personal benefit, while promoting the SML contracts through patronage and false representations.

