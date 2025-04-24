Hope restored as Sagnarigu Community dam is dredged

Some residents of Sa­gnarigu in the Tamale Mu­nicipality of the Northern Region have welcomed with great relief of the successful dredging of the community’s only dam, a vital water source.

The project, described by resi­dents as “life-saving,” is the result of a collaborative effort involv­ing Traditional Authorities, the Member of Parliament, and the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the area on Friday, some members of the community, including schoolchildren, elders, and local leaders gathered to witness the moment.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, Alhaji Issahaku Mahama, a community elder, recounted the challenges faced over the years, saying, “We’ve struggled for so long. Our children were often late for school because they had to fetch water from far-off sources. This dam brings us relief and restores our dignity.”

Mariam Fuseini, a mother of three in an interview, said she used to wake up before dawn just to find water, sometimes walk­ing for over an hour with our children.

“It was exhausting and danger­ous, but now, I can spend more time with my family, and my children no longer have to miss school because of the dam.

The dredged dam is expected to improve access to water for both domestic and agricultural use, particularly during the dry season.

Community members expressed optimism that the intervention would contribute to improved health, education, and livelihoods.

Mr Issah Mohammed, a teacher, said their pupils would no longer miss school or arrive late due to water-related chores, saying that water from the dam would have a significant im­pact on their performance and well-being.

He praised the traditional authorities for effective partner­ship between the MP and the district assembly underscoring the importance of communi­ty-led development.

