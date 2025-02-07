IMF team expected in Ghana over discussions on economy

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is expected in Accra Gha­na from this weekend, February 8, 2025 to hold crucial discussions with government.

The discussions will centre on the economy and the 2025 Budget, which sources say will be presented in Parliament in March 2025.

Other issues on the agenda during the five-day visit and meetings will be an assessment of progress made by govern­ment on negotiations with Exter­nal Commercial Creditors and the Energy Sector debts.

In addition, the IMF would seek some clarity on govern­ment’s plans to deal with the country’s energy situation and talks about privatising parts of the Electricity Company of Gha­na’s (ECG) operations.

According Joybusiness, the visit was not a Review Mission, but rather an engagement that would focus mainly on the econo­my and the 2025 Budget.

The IMF is expected to carry out the fourth review of Ghana’s programme later this year.

The review will be based on fiscal data on the economy ending December 2024.

If Ghana passes the test, the IMF will release another tranche of cash to the Bank of Ghana around June this year.

As part of the assessment, the IMF will ensure that the 2025 budget is in line with the Fund’s programme with Ghana, particu­larly to improve revenue mobili­sation.

Ghana’s programme with the IMF is centred on revenue mobil­isation and reducing the country’s debt stock to sustainable levels.