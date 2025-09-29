Ken Agyapong’s campaign team urges NPP to punish Ashanti and Bono chairmen

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Ken Agyapong is urging the party’s leadership to take swift action against the Ashanti and Bono Regional Chairmen over what it describes as anti-party conduct.

According to the team, two videos on social media show Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) and Kwame Baffoe (Abronye) alleging manipulation of the party’s electoral register and processes to favour a particular candidate ahead of the January 2026 presidential primaries.

The group believes the comments amount to gross misconduct and violate the NPP constitution.

Team Ken is calling on the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council to immediately summon the two regional chairmen before the appropriate disciplinary bodies.

The group believes strong action will send a clear message that no member, regardless of rank or status, is above party rules.

The team warns that failure to act quickly could deepen public perceptions of bias and damage the integrity of the party’s primaries.

It reassures NPP members of its commitment to a transparent, free, and fair electoral process and urges supporters to stay vigilant.

By: Jacob Aggrey