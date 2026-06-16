Ken Ofori-Atta remains subject to extradition proceedings despite US residency report- OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has stated that former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, remains subject to extradition proceedings despite reports that he has been granted permanent residency in the United States.

In a statement, the OSP said it had taken note of media reports and a publication attributed to a Ghanaian law firm claiming that a United States immigration court granted Mr. Ofori-Atta permanent residency after finding that criminal charges filed against him in Ghana were not credible.

However, the OSP clarified that it is not involved in any immigration proceedings concerning Mr. Ofori-Atta in the United States.

According to the Special Prosecutor’s office, its involvement relates only to extradition proceedings being pursued through the Attorney-General, who serves as the central authority in such matters.

The OSP explained that the extradition case against Mr. Ofori-Atta is separate from any immigration hearing and that the extradition documents are not before the immigration court.

It further stated that the credibility of the criminal charges against the former minister would be determined by the courts in Ghana, which have the jurisdiction to decide whether he is guilty or innocent.

The Office maintained that Mr. Ofori-Atta remains a citizen of Ghana and can still be extradited to the country if a United States extradition court so decides.

Mr. Ofori-Atta is wanted by the OSP to answer charges in relation to several matters, including the Strategic Mobilisation-GRA contract, the termination of the ECG-BXC contract, National Cathedral payments, the ambulance procurement contract, and the utilisation of the Tax Refund Account.

By: Jacob Aggrey