KGL Foundation extols it’s progress on 5th Anniversary commemoration with Millennium Marathon

The Chief Executive Officer of the KGL Foundation, Elliot Dadey, has praised the outstanding success of the Foundation after successfully hosting this year’s edition of the Millennium Marathon, marking the Foundation’s 5th anniversary.

The 2025 edition of the KGL Millennium Marathon held in Accra on Saturday, drew thousands of runners and spectators from across the country and beyond.

The marathon was not only a celebration of athletic excellence but also a significant milestone for the KGL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the KGL Group, as it marked its 5th anniversary.

The event, which has become one of Ghana’s premier road races in the last three years, brought together professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and philanthropists to champion the causes of health, sports, youth empowerment, arts & culture and social impact — core pillars of the KGL Foundation’s mission.

Elliot Dadey, CEO of the KGL Foundation, expressed immense pride in the foundation’s journey and achievements over the past five years.

“This marathon is more than just a race; it is a celebration of the values we stand for. To be honest, it’s been an amazing journey. I think we started from nothing really and then eventually we kind of started expanding. Currently, we [KGL Foundation] are now working in every single region of the country”, the CEO remarked on the foundation’s journey so far. ”

Speaking about the event he added, “I knew it would be a big thing. I didn’t really see it becoming this big, it feels like something huge, not just in Ghana but even in Africa. We don’t really see such events too often, so it’s really been amazing to see the crowd and all the people joining the foundation to celebrate this milestone”.

Participants took part in various race categories, including the 5km, 10km, and the flagship 21km half-marathon. The event also featured health screenings, aerobics sessions, and a vibrant post-race celebration at Independence Square, where the foundation highlighted its achievements and future projects.

The 2025 KGL Millennium Marathon not only promoted physical fitness and healthy lifestyles but also served as a platform to raise awareness and funds for the foundation’s ongoing programs across the country.

As the KGL Foundation looks toward the future, Mr. Dadey reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to expanding its reach and deepening its impact.

“We’re just getting started,” he noted. “The next five years promise even greater partnerships and initiatives that will uplift more Ghanaian communities.”

The marathon concluded with the presentation of medals and prizes to top finishers, as well as commendations for sponsors, volunteers, and partner organizations who helped make the event a resounding success

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY