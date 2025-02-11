 Kofi Adams can transform sports sector – SWAG

The Sports Writers Associa­tion of Ghana (SWAG) has expressed confidence in the ability of Mr Kofi Iddie Adams as the Minister of Sports and Recre­ation to transform the sector.

According to SWAG, Mr Adams approval by Ghana’s Parliament and the swearing into office by President John Dramani Mahama, was a tes­tament of his experience in gover­nance and managerial roles.

These were contained in a state­ment signed by the association’s president, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, after following a call on the new minister.

During his vetting by the Appoint­ments Committee of Parliament, Mr Adams assured the committee of his determination to develop sports ho­listically, prioritising not just football but also other sporting disciplines.

This, according to SWAG, was a welcome promise, which the associ­ation follow and monitor eagerly to ensure that sports across the sector was developed.

The statement reminded Mr Adams of the plethora of challenges in the sector, including the need to improve sports infrastructure, en­hance athlete welfare, and promote transparency and accountability in sports governance.

“However, with his experience and passion for sports, there’s no doubt he’ll rise to the challenge and make a positive impact on Ghanaian sports,” it said.

The statement stated that “SWAG is particularly excited about Mr Adam’s commitment to promoting other sporting disciplines beyond football. This is a critical area that requires attention, as Ghana has a wealth of talented athletes across various sports.”

SWAG also called on him to pay attention to school sports, revive Inter-Schools competitions, and the Security Services Sports Association (SESSA) Games.

It added that by prioritising the development of these sports, a more diverse and vibrant sports ecosystem would be created in Ghana.

“Furthermore, Mr Adams’ ap­pointment presents an opportunity for SWAG to strengthen its collab­oration with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation. As the umbrella body for sports journalists in Ghana, SWAG is committed to promoting the development of sports in the country. We look forward to working closely with Mr Adams and his team to achieve this goal,” SWAG pledged.

We are confident that he will bring his wealth of experience and expertise to bear on the develop­ment of sports in Ghana. We wish him all the best in his new role and look forward to working with him to promote the growth and develop­ment of Ghanaian sports.