Kotoko beat Gold Stars to lift 2025 Champion of Champions Cup

A 69-minute tap-in goal from newly signed defender, Musah Hamzataa, was all Asante Kotoko needed to claim the Champion of Champions trophy over Bibiani Gold Stars at Duns Park in Bibiani, an icing on their 90th anniversary celebrations yesterday.

On the day the club turn 90 years, Porcupine Warriors came into the game as winners of the 2025 MTN FA Cup and were determined to add another piece of silverware to their collection following their pre-season successes in the Pres­ident’s Cup and the 2025 Toyota Cup in South Africa.

Having missed out on the GHALCA Top Four trophy last week, Kotoko saw the season’s curtain-raiser trophy as the best op­tion to win back the hearts of their vociferous fan base, who were left disappointed after their poor show­ing in the Top Four tournament.

For Gold Stars, they came into the game as Premier League cham­pions and were looking to add the Champion of Champions trophy to their GHALCA Top Four title, which they won last week. Howev­er, that was not to be, as a headed ball from Albert Amoah beat the Gold Stars backline straight onto the path of substitute Hamzataa, who tapped it home ahead of teammate Patrick Asideu to secure victory for Kotoko.

This came after both sides had shown glimpses of carrying the day right from the start of the game, as they kept each other’s goal areas boiling with serious incursions.

The intensity of play forced both sides to make first-half changes, with Kotoko’s Shayibu Abubakar coming off for match-winner Hamzataa, while Gold Stars striker Samuel Atta Kumi was substituted for Barimah Baah.

Gold Stars had a clear sight on goal in the 34th minute, but striker Sampson Eduku could not direct the ball home. Meanwhile, Kotoko’s Morifing Donzo hit the frame of the post five minutes later.

A minute after the break, Gold Stars striker, Baah, was presented with a chance to open the scoring, but he shot into the waiting hands of Camara, who was at his mercy.

In the 51st minute, goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi was forced to stretch to his elastic limit to save a beautiful header from Philip Amoh, and in the 92nd minute, he denied Morifing Donzo a second goal to keep the scoreline intact.

The Fabulous fans went wild with celebrations after referee Charles Bulu whistled for the end of the game, leaving the disappoint­ed home fans to watch in sadness.

The victory gives Kotoko their fifth Champion of Champions title after successes in 1977, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

The Ghana Premier League will start in September, with Kotoko facing Berekum Chelsea in an away fixture while Gold Stars take on Bechem United at home.

