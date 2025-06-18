Kpone-Katamanso Metro Chief Imam honoured  

The Metropolitan Chief Imam of Kpone-Kat­amanso, Alhaji Seidu Abdulai, has been conferred with a Royal Appreciation Certificate by His Royal Highness Nii Teye Kojo Amankwah Sune I, Chief of Gbetsile.

The certificate was in recognition of Imam Abdulai’s exceptional commitment and contributions to the development and cohesion of the Gbetsile community.

This was made known in a statement issued and copied The Ghanaian Times over the weekend.

The citation accompanying the award highlights Imam Ab­dulai’s remarkable commitment and invaluable support towards the growth and development of the Gbetsile Community.

It stated that the Chief Imam selfless dedication had made a lasting impact on the com­munity, and he was widely respect­ed for his religious leadership and multifaceted role in community advancement.

“Imam Abdulai’s work tran­scends the mosque, encompassing socio-cultural development, inter­faith engagement, and grassroots governance initiatives,” it noted.

It underscored that he has played a vital role in fostering peaceful coexistence between the Muslim and Christian communi­ties in the area, reflecting the na­tional efforts of the Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

With a master’s degree in De­mocracy, Governance, Law, and Development from the University of Cape Coast, Imam Abdulai brings both theological insight and academic training to his work.

He is also a trained counselor, certified by the Ghana Psychol­ogy Council and trained at the TUCEE Institute of Technology and Counselling.

This dual expertise enables him to offer holistic guidance spiritually, emotionally, and social­ly to members of the community.

His Royal Highness Nii Teye Kojo Amankwah Sune I described Imam Abdulai as “a pillar of unity and development,” whose enduring dedication continues to strengthen the social fabric of Gbetsile.

This recognition serves as a testament to Imam Abdulai’s indi­vidual efforts and an affirmation of the critical role that religious and traditional leaders play in promoting social harmony, inter­faith cooperation, and community progress.

The award is a well-deserved recognition of Imam Abdulai’s outstanding contributions to the Gbetsile community.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, KPONE-KATAMANSO