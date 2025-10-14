Krachi West thrown into mourning after deadly boat disaster

The Krachi West Municipality in the Oti Region was plunged into mourning on Sunday after a tragic boat accident on the Oti River claimed 16 lives.

The boat, which was transporting about 20 passengers from Okumah to Debume—both in the Krachi West Municipality—capsized midway. Sixteen passengers drowned, while only four survived.

As of the latest update, the bodies of 15 victims had been recovered, with one person still missing.

Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, said three of the bodies were taken to the Krachi Government Hospital morgue at Kete-Krachi in the Krachi West Municipality, while the remaining 12 were conveyed to the Worawora Government Hospital in the Biakoye District.

He added that search teams were continuing efforts to locate the missing person.

On behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), the Member of Parliament for Krachi West, Ms Helen Adwoa Ntoso, and the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Prosper K. Addo, Mr Gyapong extended condolences to the bereaved families.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, DAMBAI

