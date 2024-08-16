LCE, Kidzplace win premiere customer service award

Legendary Capital Events (LCE) and Kidz­place has won the Premiere Customer Service Coordination and Detailed Orientation Award at the 2024 Ghana Stakeholders and Relationships Conference and Awards.

The award scheme, organised by Business Executive Group, a global organisation, recognises and rewards business excellence across various industries in the country.

This year’s award held in Accra, honoured LCE and Kidzplace for its high standard service delivery, innovations, visionary leadership and exceptional customer satisfac­tion.

Receiving the award, the com­pany’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mrs Eunice Nana Aba Smart Kwainoe, said the recognition demonstrated the company’s po­sition as a leader in the events and entertainment industry.

She indicated that being singled out among the industry giants was also a testament to the unwaver­ing commitment of his outfit to delivering exceptional customer experiences and dedication to fostering strong relationships with clients and stakeholders.

“Legendary Capital Events and Kidzplace has established itself as a trailblaser in the events and en­tertainment industry, known for its attention to detail, creativity, and customer-centric approach.”

The 2024 Ghana Stakeholders and Relationships Conference and Awards, organised by the Business Executive Group, brought together industry leaders and stakeholders

BY TIMES REPORTER