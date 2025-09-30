Least finance sports deserves better – NPA Boss

Mr Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has called on Corporate Ghana and State Institutions to support the development and promotion of the least financed sports to gain more recognition, leveraging on government’s responsibility and policy-making to drive positive change for Ghana.

Edudzi Tameklo expressed his admiration for the achievement of the national armwrestling team, Golden Arms, and emphasised the importance of supporting sports development in Ghana.

He said, “Armwrestling, often considered one of the least financed sports, deserves better recognition and support for the team’s dedication and perseverance in bringing home multiple medals for Ghana in major championships”.

The NPA Boss made these remarks when the Golden Arms paid a courtesy visit to the management of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to express gratitude for the support received during the 14th Africa Armwrestling Championship held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The team also took the opportunity to present medals won at the World Armwrestling Championship to the NPA Boss.

Mr Edudzi Tamakloe expressed his enthusiasm at joining hands to support the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in its participation at the Africa Championship that culminated in an outstanding show at the World Championships.

He further congratulated the team for their fierce performance to secure two silver and a bronze medal at the world stage.

The Chief Executive Officer urged the champions not to rest on their laurels, rather maintain discipline and push themselves further to reach greater heights.

“With the record you will set, people will be struggling to get there so I urge you to keep fighting and the sky cannot be your limit,” he added.

He showered praises on Mr Charles Osei Asibey for his sustained effort, commitment and investment in armwrestling, which has significantly contributed to the sport’s growth in Ghana and beyond.

President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, stated bthat the visit was to show appreciation to NPA for supporting Ghana’s participation in the Africa Championship which later extended to the World Armwrestling Championship.

Ghana’s Golden Arms, who earlier in the year won 55 medals, made history at the World Armwrestling event with an impressive haul of two silver medals and one bronze courtesy Mabel Yeboah and Blessed Abeka Nunoo.

The Golden Arms on return from the World Championship is now focused on the 2026 Africa Armwrestling Championship to be hosted in Accra and the 2027 African Games in Egypt.

Present at the meeting were Mr Richard Akpokavie, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr Husseini Addy, Technical Director of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, and Mr Kenneth Odeng Adade.

