Let the world hear about Ghana’s success story …Pres Mahama tasks new envoys

President John Dramani Mahama has charged the newly commissioned Am­bassadors and High Commissioners to be chief advocates of the country as they embark on their diplomatic journeys.

The President said global shifts in geopolitics, economics, and tech­nology required Ghana not only to respond, but to actively shape trends in ways that benefit its people.

President Mahama swearing in the new envoys

“I therefore expect you to be the vanguards of Ghana’s economic di­plomacy. Let your missions become dynamic hubs of export promo­tion, investment attraction, tourism marketing, innovative change, and diaspora mobilisation.

“Carry Ghana’s story to the world, not just as a beacon of democracy and stability, but also as a land of opportunity, open for business, embracing technology, and committed to partnerships that deliver prosperity for our youth and dignity for our working class.”

President Mahama gave this charge at the Presidency in Accra yesterday when he commissioned 18 envoys in pursuant to Article 74(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

They are made up of 15 resi­dent envoys, including three High Commissioners and three Ambassa­dors-at-Large.

According to President Mahama, the responsibilities of the newly dis­patched envoys go beyond represen­tation but require strong leadership and sound administration.

Ghana’s foreign policy, Presi­dent Mahama reminded them, has always been anchored on enduring principles, Pan-Africanism, peaceful coexistence, self-determination, and the pursuit of justice and equity in world affairs, traits the new envoys must uphold.

As they embark on their mission, President Mahama said the Public Financial Management Act and all relevant regulations must guide their stewardship of public resources that are put in their care.

In this regard, he said govern­ment was moving away from renting properties abroad for the missions to owning properties to reverse the trend where the country spends US$15 million annually on rent as part of judicious use of state resources.

“That is why the Cabinet has promptly approved the STRIDE initiative. STRIDE refers to the strategic transition from rental to developing our own properties. I have tasked the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Finance to work urgently to resolve this long-stand­ing challenge.”

A transaction advisor, he said, has since been appointed, standard de­signs being developed, and funding mechanisms being negotiated.

“This decisive shift will ensure that our missions abroad are housed in properties that are owned by the Republic, reducing wasteful expen­diture while safeguarding Ghana’s dignity on the international stage,” he stated.

The reset agenda, Mr Mahama said was a shared responsibility which depends on close coordina­tion between the missions abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and all ministries, departments, and government agencies.

“As you assume this noble man­date, remember that your service is not for yourself, but for country and God. Serve with humility, courage, and excellence. May your tenure bring renewed favour to Ghana, progress to our people, and dignity to every Ghanaian, both at home and abroad,” he bade them.

On behalf of the cohort, the Ambassador to the USA, Emmanu­el Victor Smith, said they would give off their best to advance the cause of the government.

“We assure you of our collective best efforts to implement princi­pled actions in concert with your foresight. We will strive to nurture trust, not only by advocating for the interests, values and traditions of our beloved Ghana, but we will be equally respecting our hosts and partners,” Mr Smith said.

Also commissioned were Mrs Sabah Zita Benson, High Commis­sioner to the United Kingdom; Ms Mavis Ama Frimpong, Ambassador, France; Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, High Commissioner, Nige­ria; Dr Koma-Steem Jehu Appiah, Russia.

Others Kojo Bonsu, China; Alhaji Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali, United Arab Emirates; Professor Ohene Adjei, Germany; Alhaji Abdul Nasiru-Deen, Turkey; Dr Margaret Miewien Chebere, Denmark; Labik Joseph Yaani, Equatorial Guinea; and Nii Amasah Namoale, Brazil.

The rest are, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, High Commissioner to India; Ambassador Samuel Yao Kumah, United Nations, New York; and Godwin Baletum Amonzem, Liberia.

Also sworn in were Aikins Abrokwa, Ambassador in-situ and Director of State Protocol; Gustav Kwaku Sefe Dovlo, Ambassador in-situ and Chief of Protocol; and Mrs Patience Kokui Game­li-Kwame, Ambassador-at-Large and Deputy Director-General of the Research Department.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

