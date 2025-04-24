Let’s partner society to spread God’s words -Archbishop Agyinasare

The President of Bible Society Ghana (BSG), Archbishop Dr Charles Agyinasare, has called on churches to partner with the society in their mission to spread the word of God through the gospel.

Together, he said the society aims to shape lives, strengthen families, and build a more just and compassionate community.

Archbishop Dr Agyinasare made the call in Accra yesterday during the 60th Anniversary mini launch of BSG adding that: “As we launch this anniversary celebration, I invite each one of you to recommit yourselves to the mission of the Bible Society of Ghana.

BSG is a bible society which thrives on the mission of making God’s word available, affordable and encourage its use for the trans­formation of lives.

Let us work together to ensure that the word of God remains at the centre of our lives and our communities. Together, we can build a stronger foundation for the next 60 years and beyond,” he said.

The anniversary celebration, he said was not just a celebration of years, but also a celebration of “lives transformed, communities uplifted, and the word of God” spread across the nation.

Archbishop Dr Agyinasare said over the decades, the society had played a pivotal role in making the scriptures accessible to all Gha­naians, regardless of their back­ground or circumstances.

He added that their commitment had not only empowered count­less individuals to encounter God, but had also been a beacon of hope and a source of strength for many, guiding them in their faith journeys.

Acknowledging the evolving nature of the world, he said there was the need for the BSG to adapt to new challenges and opportu­nities in sharing the good news, calling for a renewed commitment to making the Bible accessible to all adding the need to embrace new technologies, innovation, and meaningful dialogues to reach more souls especially the youth.

However, he emphasised the need to balance innovation with the preservation of hard copies, highlighting the importance of having physical Bible.

The BSG President expressed gratitude to all the past and present leaders, staff, and volunteers of the BSG and organisers of the event for their dedication and passion for God’s word and for making the launch a success.

The chairman of BSG, Right Reverend Dr Daniel S Torto, said beyond the translation distribution, the BSG had actively engaged in various outreach programmes touching lives through initiatives such as the Next Generation Men­torship Programmes, persons with visual disabilities, trauma healing and literacy programmes, and free Bible distribution.

These initiatives, he said demon­strated the society’s commitment to the spiritual, social, and personal growth of the Ghanaian.

The past chairperson of BSG Council, Mrs Efua Ghartey, giving a brief on the 60th anniversary said as part of the celebration, the Society would distribute 500,000 Bibles to Junior High Students to enhance their spiritual engage­ment and literacy, adding that “We will also make available Asante Twi Braille Bible to aid People with Visual Disability (PVDs), all aimed at revitalising our bible ministry.”

Looking to the future, she said the society was optimistic about the future, filled with hope and anticipation that the next chapter of their work will be greater and better with the glory of God.

In attendance among others were the present and past mem­bers and executives of the coun­cil, representatives from various Christian organisations.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA