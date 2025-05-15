Majority Leader advocates constitutional bodies reform

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has called for reforms of all constitutional bodies in order to ensure their relevance in the country’s evolving democratic landscape.

He said the changing phase of the country’s democratic settings required that institutions such as the National Commission for Civ­ic Education (NCCE), the National Media Commission (NMC), and the Ghana Audit Service (GAS) must reassess and redefine their relevance in the face of modern governance challenges, including cyber security, disinfor­mation, and public education.

“It’s about how you strategically position yourself to remain relevant. When that hap­pens, you become a key actor and are more likely to receive adequate support,” he said.

Mr Ayariga made the call during a familia­risation visit by the committee to the offices of the NCCE, NMC and GAS in Accra on Tuesday.

He explained that the visit was to learn at first hand operations of the listed institutions in upholding the tenets of democracy in the country.

“Our visit is part of our commitment to un­derstanding the crucial work you do in ensur­ing that Ghana’s democracy and constitutional principles are realised by the public,” he said.

Mr Ayariga who is also the chairperson of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Inde­pendent Constitutional Bodies said there was an urgent need to adequately resource the in­stitutions to ensure their continued relevance.

He stressed the importance of collabora­tion between Parliament and the Executive to secure financial autonomy and infrastructural support for bodies whose mandates were criti­cal to upholding democratic governance.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central also reiterated Parliament’s willing­ness to engage further with these institutions to build strong case for enhanced resource allocation.

“We need to justify to the Finance Ministry and Cabinet that these institutions are essential to the survival and growth of our democracy.”

The chairperson of NCCE, Ms Kathleen Addy, highlighted a long-running dispute with the Electoral Commission over shared office space.

She noted that although the EC had moved to a new facility, it had locked up the offices the NCCE shared with it as well as the confer­ence rooms, leaving NCCE staff to operate in cramped up conditions.

Ms Addy also lamented chronic under­funding of the NCCE, stressing that “The Commission’s 2024 allocation for goods and services is only GH¢ 3.6 million, with no pro­vision for capital expenditure—and even that amount has not yet been disbursed.”

At the NMC, Executive Secretary, George Sarpong, raised alarm over the escalating spread of misinformation and disinformation. He said the trend is weakening public trust in democratic institutions and fuelling social tensions.

He called for a national response that in­cludes the use of digital tools, civic education, and stronger regulations to ensure the integrity of public information.

The MP for Akatsi South and a committee member, Bernard Ahiafor, disclosed that heads of constitutional bodies will now be required to respond to parliamentary questions, just as ministers do, under a revised Standing Order of Parliament.

A new committee has also been established to serve as a formal interface between Parlia­ment and these institutions, he said.

The Committee reaffirmed its dedication to championing long-term financing solutions, including exploring sustainable mechanisms such as allocations from the Heritage Fund to secure Ghana’s democratic future.

