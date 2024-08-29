Man granted GH¢120,000 bail over alleged forged will case

The Achimota Circuit Court, in Accra, has grant­ed GH¢120,000 bail to Saeed Salia, in connec­tion with alleged forged will case.

The court ordered Saeed Salia to produce three sureties one of whom must be a civil servant with monthly salary of not less than GH¢1,500, and he (Saeed Salia) should also report to the police every two weeks.

At the last sitting, the court could not take the plea of Saeed Salia because he had just been arrested.

Prosecution also amended the facts of the case when the matter was called.

Joseph Kwow Addo Sam, a lawyer, Chief Alhaji Seidu Adam Baba, the Chief of Banda, in Accra, Saeed Salia, and Abdulai Salia, also known as Abdulai Salia Junior, and Abubakar Salia, both at large, are before court over alleged forged will.

The accused have been charged with conspiracy, forgery of docu­ments, uttering of forged docu­ments and perjury.

The accused except those at large have denied the various charges and have also been admit­ted to bail.

The court ordered the prosecu­tion to file witness statements and disclosures, and adjourned the case to September 19, 2024.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superin­tendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Ba­bayi, said the complainant, Addris Salia, was a businessman, and Saeed Salia, Abdulai Salia and Abubakar Salia are siblings. The court heard that the late Alhaji Salia Abdulai was the father of the complainant, Idris Salia, the three accused siblings, and 13 others.

ASP Babayi said after the death of Alhaji Salia Abdullai, on June 23, 2021, the complainant, Idris Salia, and the other children of the deceased were informed that their father died testate and before his

demise, he made a will, which had been deposited at the registry of the High Court.

The prosecution told the court that Addris Salia said he was surprisedat the existence of the will because the father told them (Children) that he was guided by Islamic principles, which forbade a father from making (leaving) a will for his children, wives and immedi­ate family members.

ASP Babayi said aggrieved by the notification of the purported will of his late father, Addris Salia,­petitioned the Director General of CID, to conduct criminal investi­gations into the case because he suspected the will was forged

Prosecution said as part of investigations, the purported will was procured from the High Court (Probate Division).

ASP Babayi said it was patented on the face of the will that Alhaji Seidu Adam Baba, the second accused, and Tony Kenyin Foli, now deceased, were the two wit­nesses to the will of the late Alhaji Salia Abdulai with their respective signatures.

“Patent, also on the will, is the purported signature of late Alhaji Salia Abdulai. It was also found that the disputed will was prepared by lawyer Addo Sam, who corroborat­ed this fact in his caution state­ment.” —GNA