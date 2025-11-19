Martin Kpebu prepares petition for removal of Special Prosecutor

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has announced that he is preparing a formal petition seeking the removal of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

Speaking at Joy prime, Mr Kpebu explained that he lost confidence in the Special Prosecutor the moment he “sat and allowed” former finance minister Ken Ofori Atta to leave the country.

He argued that this incident alone was enough for the Special Prosecutor to resign.

He recalled that Mr Agyebeng had publicly stated in an interview that he intercepted a letter indicating Mr Ofori Atta’s travel route and attempted to stop it by reaching out to the National Intelligence Bureau and National Security, but did not receive support.

Mr Kpebu claimed that some former NIB heads he contacted denied ever seeing such a letter.

He stated that this contradiction will be a key issue in the petition he is preparing.

He added that he has a witness who worked at the NIB during the period and insists that no such letter from the Special Prosecutor was ever received, and that the witness did not even know Mr Agyebeng.

Mr Kpebu warned that Ghanaians should not rush to celebrate the recent charges filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, emphasising that he does not trust the process.

He reaffirmed his intention to submit the petition for the removal of the Special Prosecutor.

By: Jacob Aggrey