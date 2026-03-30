Medeama SC top again after Eleven Wonders win

Medeama SC surged back to the top of the Premier League table with a composed 2-0 victory over bottom-placed team, Eleven Wonders, at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium on Friday, to reignite their title charge at a crucial stage of the season.

The win handed the Mauve and Yellows a slender one-point advantage over reigning champions, Bibiani Gold Stars FC, lost yesterday to Karela United. Medeama asserted control early in the contest and were rewarded in the 22nd minute when striker Kelvin Obeng broke the deadlock. He reacted quickly to a well-delivered corner from Fatawu Sulemana, guiding a clever header in from a tight angle to give the hosts the lead.

Just six minutes later, midfielder Salim Adams doubled the advantage with a trademark free kick, underlining Medeama’s early dominance. The hosts controlled possession for large spells and created numerous chances in both halves but were unable to add to their tally, a minor blemish on an otherwise commanding performance. Nonetheless, the result ends their recent winless run and restores momentum at a crucial moment in the campaign.

In Accra, Hearts of Oak and Swedru All Black shared the spoils after an entertaining game that ended 2-2. Against all odds, it was the visitors that took a surprising 2-0 lead with R. Mensah and W. Danquah on the goal sheet. The Phobians, however, found their way back into the game with strikes from Mawuli Wayo and F. Duku.

Meanwhile, Vision FC dropped valuable points at home after being held to a goalless draw by Basake Holy Stars FC in an entertaining Premier League Matchday 27 clash at the Nii Kraku Adjei II Sports Complex on Saturday. Despite the lack of goals, the contest was far from dull, with both sides showing attacking intent but ultimately unable to find a decisive breakthrough.

Vision FC, under the guidance of Head Coach Nana Agyeman, enjoyed spells of possession and pushed forward in search of a winner but were repeatedly frustrated by a disciplined and well-organised defensive display from the visitors. Basake Holy Stars stood firm throughout the encounter, demonstrating resilience and tactical discipline to keep their hosts at bay.

The result sees Vision FC remain in mid-table with 35 points, a position that reflects their recent inconsistency, while Basake Holy Stars climb to eighth place with 37 points, continuing their steady progress in the league standings.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q