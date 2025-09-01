Michael Okyere Baafi confident of NPP victory in Akwatia by-election

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has expressed strong confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate will win the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Baafi said that although the election would be closely contested, he believed the NPP would emerge victorious.

According to him, the party had done the necessary groundwork and engaged extensively with the people in the constituency.

“We have prosecuted a campaign that has not happened in the history of this constituency before. We have engaged so well, and the people have given us assurance,” he said.

The MP explained that the NPP candidate enjoyed strong goodwill among the people because of his generosity and contributions to education and business.

He said the candidate had supported many with school fees and sponsored others in their education and businesses, which gave him an advantage over his competitors.

Mr. Baafi was so confident of victory that he declared he would resign as a Member of Parliament if the NPP lost the by-election.

“I am telling you, we will win this election. If we lose, I will resign as a member of parliament,” he stressed.

He further added that the party’s hard work, combined with faith in God, would deliver the expected victory.