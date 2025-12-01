Minority raises concern over delay in releasing judgement on Kpandai election case

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has raised serious concerns about the handling of the Kpandai parliamentary election petition by the Tamale High Court.

He criticised the court for failing to release its written judgement after announcing an order that nullified the Kpandai parliamentary results.

The Tamale High Court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Bart Plange Brew, recently issued an order which sought to cancel the entire 2024 Kpandai parliamentary election.

The order directed the Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh election within 30 days.

Mathew Nyindam won the Kpandai seat with 27,947 votes against 24,213.

The petition before the court challenged results from only 41 out of 152 polling stations, covering about 500 votes. The Minority says this raises questions about the legal basis for cancelling the entire constituency result.

In a statement, the Minority Leader explained that the judge promised to release the full judgement on 28 November 2025 but failed to do so.

He noted that lawyers for Mr. Nyindam wrote to the court on 24 November requesting a certified copy of the judgement and later wrote again on 28 November, but both requests received no response.

He said the delay is preventing the legal team from proceeding with an appeal and is affecting the ability of the Electoral Commission to respond to the court’s order.

He warned that the situation is creating doubt about the transparency and validity of the ruling.

Alexander stressed that without the written judgement, the appellate process cannot work.

He urged the judge to release the full reasons behind the decision so that the matter can be properly reviewed.

He stated that decisions affecting an entire constituency and the composition of Parliament must meet the highest standards of transparency.

He added that the people of Kpandai deserve clarity and that Hon Nyindam cannot be expected to challenge the ruling without access to the judge’s reasoning.

The Minority is calling for the immediate release of the written judgement to ensure fairness, uphold the rule of law, and maintain confidence in the judicial system.

By: Jacob Aggrey