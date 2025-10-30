Minority’s motion won’t stop vetting of Chief Justice nominee – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, says the Minority’s motion against the vetting of acting Chief Justice , Paul Baffoe-Bonnie will not stop Parliament from carrying out its constitutional duties.

He explained that Parliament cannot be prevented from performing its functions, including the vetting and approval of nominees.

“Parliament cannot be injuncted from doing what is constitutionally mandated. You may try to stop the President from swearing in the person after approval, but you cannot stop Parliament from proceeding with the vetting” he said.

Mr. Vanderpuye recalled a similar situation in the past when his side was in the Minority and tried to block a committee process but was unsuccessful.

“We abstained from the vote, but Parliament still went ahead,” he noted.

Commenting on the Minority’s current motion, he said their concern appears to be about the process leading to the removal of the former Chief Justice, not the appointment of the new one.

“They are not challenging the legitimacy of the new Chief Justice. Their issue is with the process that led to the removal of the former Chief Justice, which they believe was not properly handled” he explained.

Mr. Vanderpuye urged the Minority to use the Right to Information (RTI) law to access any documents related to the removal process if they seek more clarity.

He emphasized that, despite ongoing legal cases including one at the ECOWAS Court — Parliament will continue with its work as required by the Constitution.

By: Jacob Aggrey