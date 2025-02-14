Misornu Safety Centre conducts security awareness for Teiman residents

The Misornu Safety Centre has conducted a security aware­ness seminar for residents of Teiman in Accra in a bid to enhance security and safety awareness among Ghanaians.

The event, hosted by the Sheepgate Outreach Ministries, was aimed to equip commu­nity members with essential knowledge and skills in personal security, mediation, and emo­tional intelligence to effectively address prevailing security con­cerns across communities.

The event forms part of series of community engage­ments designed by the Centre to promote security and safety awareness among Ghanaians as their contribution towards crime prevention and conflict resolution.

The seminar brought together experts from various security and conflict resolution disciplines to educate and em­power the residents.

Among the presenters, were experienced police detectives who provided valuable insights into current crime trends and preventive measures.

Additionally, an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) expert, Mr Edmund Mingle, introduced participants to ADR mechanisms, particularly medi­ation, highlighting the benefits of using mediation for amicable dispute prevention or resolu­tion, including crime prevention.

An emotional intelligence expert, Mr James Addison, also guided attendees through the fundamental aspects of emotion­al intelligence, emphasising its role in fostering security, stability, and community harmony.

The founder of Misornu Safety Centre, Commissioner of Police (COP), (rtd) David Eklu, underscored the significance of the initiative, stressing the need for community members to gain holistic knowledge on security, safety, mediation, and emotional intelligence.

He reiterated that the pro­gramme forms part of the Cen­tre’s broader objective to enhance security and safety awareness among citizens, ultimately con­tributing to crime and conflict prevention.

Residents who participated in the event expressed their appre­ciation for the insightful presen­tations and practical guidance provided by the experts.

The Headpastor of Sheep­gate Ministries on his part, commended the Centre of the security awareness project, and acknowledged the importance of being proactive in ensuring personal and community safety while embracing peaceful conflict resolution methods.

She assured that the Centre of the church’s continued sup­port and collaboration to sustain the benefits, saying “it is vital for people to be well-informed and equipped to handle security challenges effectively.”

