Morocco to host FIFA WWC 2027™ Play-Off prelims phase

The final three places at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil will be determined through the Play-Off Tournament, with 10 nations competing across two phases for a place at next year’s global showpiece.

Rabat, Morocco, will host the preliminary phase from November 28 to December 5, 2026, with the top two teams advancing to the final phase in February 2027.

Ghana’s Black Queens will open their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament campaign against Ecuador on November 28 before taking on Uzbekistan and Papua New Guinea in Rabat.

The Black Queens must finish among the top two teams in the six-nation preliminary phase to advance to the final play-off round in February 2027, where the last three tickets to Brazil will be up for grabs.

Banyana Banyana of South Africa will begin their campaign against Chinese Taipei before facing Ecuador and Uzbekistan in Rabat.

To keep their FIFA Women’s World Cup hopes alive, South Africa must finish in the top two of the preliminary phase to advance to February’s final play-off round.

The preliminary phase of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament will feature six nations: Chinese Taipei, Ecuador, Ghana, Papua New Guinea, South Africa and Uzbekistan. Each team will play three matches, with the top two sides in the standings advancing to the final phase.

There, they will be joined by two teams from Concacaf, one team from CONMEBOL and one team from UEFA.

The six teams will then be drawn into three knockout pathways, with the winner of each pathway securing one of the final three places at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

Teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn into the same pathway.

All matches will be played at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco.-SuperSport

Preliminary Phase Fixtures

Matchday 1 – November 28, 2026

Uzbekistan vs Papua New Guinea

Chinese Taipei vs South Africa

Ghana vs Ecuador

Matchday 2 – December 1, 2026

Papua New Guinea vs Chinese Taipei

South Africa vs Ecuador

Uzbekistan vs Ghana

Matchday 3 – December 5 2026

Papua New Guinea vs Ghana

Chinese Taipei vs Ecuador

South Africa vs Uzbekistan

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