MTN CFO inspires youth to secure future through grounded values, actions

MTN Ghana’s Chief Finance Officer, Antoinette Kwofie, has encouraged the students to approach life with depth and understanding, noting that these qualities would enable them to “leapfrog” challenges and accel­erate their growth.

She said, “Whatever you do, wherever you find yourself, get depth, get understanding, because when you do, you can leapfrog many levels. Do not underes­timate the lessons you learn at this stage of your life. It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter where you start, it is about how hard you work that will change your future.”

Ms Kwofie said this when she delivered the keynote address on resilience, self-discovery and pur­pose to more than 3,000 students at the Youth Empowerment Summit in Tamale.

The event was under the theme “Amplifying Youth Voices, Building Legacies,”

She also urged the youth to enjoy each stage of their journey rather than rushing through life.

Drawing from her own child­hood experiences, she reminded them to stay true to themselves, remain grounded in their roots and resist peer pressure.

“Know thyself, know where you are coming from, do not ever forget your background and the lessons that you have been taught at home. Don’t lose yourself due to the pressures of the world around you. Stay true to your values, take care of your health and let your inner moral compass guide your choices,” she added.

Acknowledging the diversity of faith among the students, Ms Kwofie emphasised the importance of belief and moral guidance, warning that ignoring one’s inner compass could easily lead to straying.

As the summit celebrated 10 years of empowering youth, Ms Kwofie challenged the students to look ahead:

“What story will you write for yourself in the next ten years? What impact will you leave for your family, your community and your country? Ghana depends on you,” she said.

As part of the summit, MTN Ghana introduced students to the MTN Skills Academy, a digital learning platform designed to provide young people with fu­ture-ready skills.

Students, especially those from Senior High Schools, were encouraged to take advantage of the career guidance tools to help them make informed decisions about their career paths and future opportunities.

The occasion brought togeth­er educators, community leaders and young people, all united in the belief that investing in today’s youth is critical to shaping Gha­na’s future.

MTN supports for the Youth Empowerment Summit organ­ised by ‘Martha Inspires’, is in line with MTN Ghana’s com­mitment to youth development and empowerment. MTN has partnered the summit in Tamale for eight years.

BY TIMES REPORTER