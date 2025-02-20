MTN Ghana Foundation launches ‘Save a Life’ blood donation campaign

The MTN Ghana Foun­dation hosted annual ‘Save a Life’ blood dona­tion initiative in Accra.

The exercise, which was held last Friday, formed part of ef­forts of the company to address the blood shortage facing the country.

The exercise took place across all 16 regions, aimed to bolster national blood reserves and save countless lives.

The Acting Chief Corpo­rate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Nana Kofi Asare, speaking at the event emphasised the importance of voluntary blood donation.

“As we mark Valentine’s Day, we at MTN Ghana Foundation believe that the gift of life is the greatest act of love. Blood dona­tion plays a vital role in health­care, ensuring that patients in need receive timely transfusions,” he stated.

He said the programme had been “a game-changer,” in the efforts to help address the blood shortage in the country

He further encouraged Ghanaians to embrace blood do­nation as a civic duty and a symbol of compassion.

“Every pint of blood donated has the potential to save multiple lives. Let’s make this a habit, not just an annual event,” he urged.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Blood Service, Dr Shirley Owusu-Ofori, commended MTN Ghana for its commitment to addressing Ghana’s blood supply deficit.

“What started as an internal MTN staff initiative has grown into a national movement. Since its inception in 2011, this project has generated over 29,000 units of blood, significantly supporting hospitals and emergency cases. Last year alone, it collected 5,901 units,” she noted.

Dr Owusu-Ofori stressed the need for increased voluntary blood donations to sustain the healthcare system.

“A steady blood supply is crucial for saving women experi­encing childbirth complications, children suffering from anaemia due to sickle cell disease and malaria, accident victims, cancer patients undergoing chemothera­py, and those requiring emergency surgeries,” he added.

Despite the impact of ini­tiatives like ‘Save a Life,’ Ghana remains below the WHO-recom­mended blood donation thresh­old, with only six out of every 1,000 people donating regularly. She encouraged the public to view blood donation as a national priority.

The MTN ‘Save a Life’ Cam­paign is an annual Valentine’s Day blood donation drive, organised by the MTN Ghana Foundation. It provides MTN employees and the general public with an oppor­tunity to donate blood to replen­ish the National Blood Bank and support regional hospitals.

Since its launch in 2011 in response to an appeal from the National Blood Service, the initia­tive has successfully collected over 29,000 units of blood, making a substantial impact on Ghana’s healthcare system.