MTN Ghana Foundation launches ‘Save a Life’ blood donation campaign
The MTN Ghana Foundation hosted annual ‘Save a Life’ blood donation initiative in Accra.
The exercise, which was held last Friday, formed part of efforts of the company to address the blood shortage facing the country.
The exercise took place across all 16 regions, aimed to bolster national blood reserves and save countless lives.
The Acting Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Nana Kofi Asare, speaking at the event emphasised the importance of voluntary blood donation.
“As we mark Valentine’s Day, we at MTN Ghana Foundation believe that the gift of life is the greatest act of love. Blood donation plays a vital role in healthcare, ensuring that patients in need receive timely transfusions,” he stated.
He said the programme had been “a game-changer,” in the efforts to help address the blood shortage in the country
He further encouraged Ghanaians to embrace blood donation as a civic duty and a symbol of compassion.
“Every pint of blood donated has the potential to save multiple lives. Let’s make this a habit, not just an annual event,” he urged.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Blood Service, Dr Shirley Owusu-Ofori, commended MTN Ghana for its commitment to addressing Ghana’s blood supply deficit.
“What started as an internal MTN staff initiative has grown into a national movement. Since its inception in 2011, this project has generated over 29,000 units of blood, significantly supporting hospitals and emergency cases. Last year alone, it collected 5,901 units,” she noted.
Dr Owusu-Ofori stressed the need for increased voluntary blood donations to sustain the healthcare system.
“A steady blood supply is crucial for saving women experiencing childbirth complications, children suffering from anaemia due to sickle cell disease and malaria, accident victims, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, and those requiring emergency surgeries,” he added.
Despite the impact of initiatives like ‘Save a Life,’ Ghana remains below the WHO-recommended blood donation threshold, with only six out of every 1,000 people donating regularly. She encouraged the public to view blood donation as a national priority.
The MTN ‘Save a Life’ Campaign is an annual Valentine’s Day blood donation drive, organised by the MTN Ghana Foundation. It provides MTN employees and the general public with an opportunity to donate blood to replenish the National Blood Bank and support regional hospitals.
Since its launch in 2011 in response to an appeal from the National Blood Service, the initiative has successfully collected over 29,000 units of blood, making a substantial impact on Ghana’s healthcare system.
- A staff member of MTN donating blood
- BY TIMES REPORTER