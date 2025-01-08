My gov’t will be swift, decisive in tackling socio-economic challenges – Pres Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured that his administration would be decisive and swift in its actions to deal with socio-economic chal­lenges that confront the country.

Describing the present so­cio-economic circumstances of the country as dire and need reset, President Mahama said his interventions would focus on four areas of the economy to lift it up from its current state.

These areas, he enumerated include economic restoration and stabilisation of the macroeconom­ic environment, and improvement of the business and investment environment to ensure that Ghana is once again open for business.

The rest are governance and constitutional reforms and ac­countability and the fight against corruption.

At his swearing-in ceremony in Accra yesterday, the President said he remained committed to the 26 actions he intends to undertake in his first 120 days in office as espoused during the electioneering campaign.

“Actions have always spoken louder than words and with that in mind, I have entered into a covenant with you, the good people of Ghana in which I have enumerated 26 actions that I will take within my first 120 days [in office],” the President pledged.

The reset agenda, he said was inevitable considering the state in which the country finds itself and citizens must commit to it in all spheres of socio-economic life of the country.

According to him, there was reason for hope for Ghana and same must be anchored on faith because it empowered us to trust the things that would happen.

“With faith, you believe what you know and that is why we need faith to be able to achieve our reset. We need a reset with the faith we have in our country and our leadership. We need a reset with faith in our institutions, our attitudes and we need a reset with faith in our dear nation,” he rallied.

The President was hopeful that if all citizens put their shoulder to the wheel, Ghana will overcome and excel in the reset agenda that it would be difficult to imagine a time when that was not the case.

He asked the citizenry to join him in a covenant with the coun­try and envision a Ghana which works for every one citizen with­out leaving anybody behind.

With Ghana making history by electing a first female vice presi­dent, President Mahama said this new chapter in Ghana’s democrat­ic journey offered the opportuni­ty for the amplification of female representation.

“With Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang by my side, we are poised to embark on a journey of progress and inclusivity, united in our vision for a more prosperous Ghana. This day is special for us and every Ghanaian who dreams of a society where barriers are shuttered and ambitions realised.

“Together as we look to the horizon, we reaffirm our dedica­tion to breaking the glass ceiling that has long hindered many from reaching their full potentials…and galvanise our efforts to create a society where every Ghanaian can dream, believe and achieve with­out any restraints,” he stated.

Great leadership, President Mahama said was not defined by offices one occupies but by the legacy that are left for future gen­erations as he purposes to do.

To the youth, the President assured of translating their hopes into actions and create the opportunities for education, entrepreneurship, employment and empowerment for a secured future.

