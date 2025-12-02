NDC has not filed any petition for removal of EC Chair and her deputies-Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu insists that neither President Mahama nor the National Democratic Congress has filed any petition seeking the removal of the Electoral Commission Chairperson and her two deputies.

In a one on one Interview with GHone, he explained that the President only forwarded petitions he received, as required by law, and has not initiated any action against the EC leadership.

According to him, the identities and motives of the petitioners remain unknown to government, and the Presidency is not involved in that part of the process.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu stressed that while the NDC has openly disagreed with some actions of the Electoral Commission in the past, the party has not submitted any petition asking for the removal of the EC Chair or her deputies.

He noted that comments by the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, questioning the EC’s competence, do not amount to a formal petition.

He added that criticism of public officials is normal and does not automatically translate into a request for their removal.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu explained that once a petition is received, the President’s only role is to forward it to the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice then decides if the allegations have merit. If they do, a committee is set up to investigate.

He said those named in the petitions will be officially informed by the Chief Justice, not the Presidency.

They will then have the opportunity to appear before the committee, respond to the claims, and provide any evidence in their defence.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu expressed confidence that the process will be fair and will protect the rights of all those involved.

By: Jacob Aggrey