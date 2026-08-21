Netball:  Adugyaman SHS Netball Club win 5-club tourney

The Ashanti Regional Netball Federation has staged a five-club competition to revive and promote netball in the region after a period of inactivity.

Held under the theme: ‘One Region, One Passion, One Game,’ the competition brought together clubs including the KNUST Netball Club, Asanteman SHS Netball Club, Adugyaman SHS Netball Club, Bosomtwe Ladies Netball Club and WESCOE Netball Club to the KNUST Sports Complex on August 8, 2026.

The competition produced a series of competitive encounters, with Adugyaman SHS Netball Club emerging as champions after defeating Bosomtwe Ladies 21-19 in the final.

Adugyaman had earlier announced its title ambitions with victories over Asanteman SHS (24-13) and KNUST (24-20), while KNUST defeated Asanteman 17-10.

In Group B, Bosomtwe Ladies overcame WESCOE 25-9 before progressing to the final.

The successful organisation of the competition marks a significant step towards revitalising netball in the Ashanti Region and providing players with opportunities to develop their skills through regular competition.

The National Netball Federation expressed the hope that the initiative would inspire other regions to revive and intensify activities to make netball more active across the country.

BY EUGENE AMPIAW

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