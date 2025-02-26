No data lost in ICUMS system interruption —Ghana Link

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd., operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has assured stakeholders that no data was lost following a temporary system interruption on October 23, 2024.

The company’s statement issued in Accra yesterday in response to concerns raised by the Transport Forum Ghana LBG questioned the integrity of data storage within the ICUMS system.

The statement clarified that the incident was not a system failure or deliberate shutdown, but rather a planned upgrade of storage infrastructure aimed at improving system performance, data security, and storage efficiency.

“Some users may have experi­

enced temporary access issues, but all trade records, customs entries, and attached documents from 2020 to 2024 remain intact and fully accessible,” it stated.

The statement revealed that the system was restored within a short period, and normal operations resumed swiftly.

Ghana Link reaffirmed its strict adherence to Ghana’s Data Protec­tion Act, 2012 (Act 843), ensuring that no breaches of data confidenti­ality have occurred.

The company emphasised its commitment to protecting sensitive trade information while improving the efficiency of Ghana’s trade and customs ecosystem.

“Users experiencing difficulties by retrieving their files are encour­aged to contact the ICUMS Sup­port Team,” the statement stressed.

Ghana Link, in collaboration with the GRA Customs Division, reiterated its commitment to delivering a seamless, secure, and efficient customs management system.

The company further assured all stakeholders that it would continue to engage with industry players to ensure smooth opera­tions and prevent disruptions in Ghana’s trade and logistics sector.

