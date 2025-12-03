No X’mas for police

Police officers in Ghana will not be spending Christmas with their families this year, the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, has disclosed. This decision aims to ensure adequate security for citizens and visitors during the festive season. As part of these measures, annual leave for officers has been suspended, and those already on leave have been recalled to augment the operational strength of the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

Addressing Parliament, Mr Terlabi stated that 40 multi-purpose armoured vehicles would be deployed to strategic violent crime hot spots across the country to enhance police response and deter criminal activity. Highways patrols, day and night mobile patrols, and snap checks in business districts, transport terminals, beaches, and entertainment centres have been intensified. All regional intelligence units have been instructed to strengthen community information networks, monitor emerging threats, provide security at social events, and deploy rapid response teams to manage large crowds and emergencies.

Targeted operations in criminal hot spots are also planned, with close coordination between the police and other security agencies to ensure the safety of the citizenry. Given the heightened commercial activities during Christmas, additional uniform personnel will be deployed to major markets and trading centres in partnership with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and market associations. These officers will conduct fire safety inspections, remove illegal electrical connections, and support financial institutions and operators.

To reduce congestion and road accidents during the festive season, the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the GPS will station personnel along highways and urban traffic points nationwide. Mr Terlabi emphasised that these measures aim to reduce robberies, assaults, and thefts, manage traffic congestion, ensure safe movement of goods and people, provide a secure environment for Christmas activities, and guarantee a peaceful and enjoyable festive season.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

