NPA urged to intensify safety inspections in petroleum sector

THE Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mrs Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has urged the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to intensify safety inspections and enforcement of standards in the downstream petroleum sector to protect consumers.

She said consumers must be assured that the fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) they purchased were safe, properly measured and met the required quality standards.

Mrs Okunor said consumer confidence could not be achieved through public education alone but required visible regulatory action, responsible industry operators and informed consumers.

She was speaking at the NPA Consumer Week celebration at Ofaakor Park in Kasoa yesterday, November 5, 2026, on the theme, “Safe Downstream: Confident Consumers”.

The event brought together industry players, regulators and consumers to discuss safety, quality standards and consumer protection in the petroleum downstream sector.

Mrs Okunor called for regular inspections of fuel stations, LPG facilities and other petroleum installations, as well as firm sanctions against operators who flouted safety regulations.

She said consumers deserved protection from unsafe products, inaccurate pump readings and unfair business practices.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, the Director of Petroleum at the Ministry, Mr Mark Prempeh, said the government remained committed to cushioning consumers against rising petroleum prices.

He said the government had absorbed a GH¢2 per litre increase in diesel prices and extended the relief to September.

He added that in October, the Tema Oil Refinery and Sentuo supplied refined petroleum products to Bulk Distribution Companies at existing refinery prices.

Additionally, the government had reduced the Energy Sector Recovery Levy on diesel by GH¢1 per litre to ease the financial burden on consumers.

Mr Prempeh, however, cautioned industry operators against compromising safety and quality standards, stressing that compliance with regulations was mandatory.

The Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, warned that people who looted fuel from overturned tankers risked prosecution.

He said the Authority was intensifying public education through its “Stay Back, Stay Safe” campaign to discourage people from approaching accident scenes involving petroleum products.

Mr Tameklo said the NPA had also established procedures requiring petroleum service providers to acknowledge consumer complaints and resolve them within 30 days.

He urged consumers to report complaints through the Authority’s toll-free number, 0800 123 000, and encouraged them to check pump readings, verify displayed prices and demand receipts.

The Chairperson of the NPA Consumer Services Committee, Mrs Linda Naa Ogbedei Quao, said the Authority was strengthening consumer education, complaint-handling systems and regional outreach to address consumer concerns.

The chairman of the celebration, Mr Kusi Adomako, urged the public to support safety education and avoid collecting fuel from accident scenes.

FROM ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW, KASOA