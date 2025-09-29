NPP reaffirms transparency as Team Ken calls for action on Wontumi, Abronye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership is urging the public and its members to ignore comments by Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako and Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, over allegations of manipulation in the party’s electoral processes.

This follows remarks by the two chairmen, which triggered a strong reaction from the campaign team of Kennedy Agyepong, one of the party’s flagbearer aspirants.

The team is asking the National Executive Committee (NEC) to take swift action against the two regional chairmen over what it describes as anti-party conduct.

In a statement issued from the party’s headquarters in Accra and signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP leadership stresses that no individual, regardless of rank or position, controls the compilation of polling station albums.

It explained that the process follows strict compliance procedures and that clear and transparent guidelines will be released at the right time to ensure fairness and credibility at every stage.

The party rejected an allegation that the January 31, 2026, date for its presidential primaries was set to favour a particular aspirant.

According to the leadership, the date was chosen after thorough deliberation by the National Council in the party’s strategic interest.

The NPP added that the early congress is intended to give the party time and strategic advantage to reorganise, reposition, and win back power in 2028.

It reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, fairness, and internal democracy and assured stakeholders that every stage of its electoral process will meet the highest standards of integrity.

By: Jacob Aggrey