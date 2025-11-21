NSA introduces new e-gazette platform to fix registration challenges

The National Service Authority has announced a new digital system to help prospective service personnel resolve registration problems caused by name mistakes, wrong dates of birth and other biographical errors.

The authority explained that the Ghana Publishing Company has launched an e-gazette platform that allows applicants to secure the required legal documents online without visiting any office.

According to management, the platform lets users apply for gazettes electronically, avoid long queues and access the service from any part of the country using a phone or computer.

Prospective personnel who need affidavits and gazettes to complete corrections on the NSA Support Platform are encouraged to begin the process early to prevent delays during registration and deployment.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to a smooth and transparent registration exercise for all prospective personnel.

By: Jacob Aggrey