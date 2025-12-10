Nyindam urges NDC to avoid bringing their entire party machinery to Kpandai elections

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpandai constituency, Matthew Nyindam, has urged the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stay away from the upcoming Kpandi elections and avoid bringing their entire machinery to support their candidate.

According to him, such an action would rob him and put him at a disadvantage.

Speaking at Asempa FM, he disclosed that the NDC party has started moving tipper trucks and graders for road construction to influence the elections.

According to him, the move is deceitful and is all geared towards influencing the minds of the electorates.

He gave a clear example of the recent elections at Akwatia.

He believes that the presidential elections has an influence on the parliamentary elections and gave a vivid example of how Dr. Bawumia conceding affected the NPP party and is still affecting the party.

He expressed confidence in winning power over his competition when the elections in Kpandai kickstarts.

By: Jacob Aggrey