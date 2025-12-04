OSP responds to claims by Lawyer Martin Kpebu, details events leading to his Arrest

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has responded to claims made by private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, following his arrest at the OSP premises.

In a statement issued by Sammy Darko, Director of Strategy, Research and Communication, the Office said Mr. Kpebu has a history of misconduct whenever he visits the OSP, often giving the public a different version of events afterward.

According to the Office, this is not the first or second time he has clashed with security officers performing their lawful duties.

The OSP referenced previous instances where Mr. Kpebu made public claims that later turned out to be false, including his statement that 16 petitions had been filed for the removal of the Special Prosecutor claims he later admitted were unverified.

The OSP said the confrontation that led to his arrest has nothing to do with the ongoing investigation into allegations he made against the Special Prosecutor.

It stated that he has repeatedly refused to cooperate with investigators, often demanding that certain officers be removed from the panel and then introducing new challenges after those demands are met. Despite these difficulties, investigators have continued with their work, the Office added.

In the statement, the OSP rejected claims by Mr. Kpebu that “junior staff” were handling his case.

It clarified that the officers working on the matter hold ranks equivalent to Deputy Commissioners of Police.

It also dismissed his assertion that “the OSP is investigating itself,” explaining that fact-finding committees are meant to establish facts, not determine guilt.

The Office compared this to misconduct cases in other institutions, noting that police matters are not investigated by fire service officers and vice versa.

Providing details of what happened on the day of the incident, the OSP said Mr. Kpebu arrived at the premises, parked outside the gate, and began speaking to journalists, a routine practice for him.

Security officers cautioned him not to block the entrance, after which he moved to a nearby food vendor’s spot to continue the interview. When he entered the compound, officers reminded him that taking pictures or videos on the premises was not allowed.

According to the OSP, he became angry, insulted the officers, and claimed he could act however he wished.

It stated that he referred to the officers and even the OSP leadership as “nobodies” who would soon be removed.

His behaviour, the Office said, led to his arrest for obstructing officers in the performance of their duties. The OSP stressed that the arrest was done without force and that there is no internal record of any assault or mistreatment.

The Office added that Mr. Kpebu was granted bail through normal administrative procedures. However, one of his lawyers allegedly refused to leave the premises, insulted officers, and caused a scene.

She was later escorted out without the use of force. Mr. Kpebu was then transferred to a designated holding area as part of standard processing.

The OSP said all procedures followed protocol and that he was not denied access to legal representation at any point.

The statement also rejected suggestions that the OSP had “fallen into a trap.”

It said the Office acted strictly within the law and that no amount of public influence, connections, or media prominence should place anyone above lawful procedures.

It added that similar behaviour at any police or intelligence facility would also result in immediate arrest.

According to the OSP, Mr. Kpebu is expected to report back to the Office at 11 a.m. today to assist with further investigations into the obstruction case.

A different date will be announced for the continuation of the inquiry into his allegations of corruption.

By: Jacob Aggrey