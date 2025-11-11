PAOG chairman attends annual Hajj, Umrah Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah

The Chairman of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, is currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to represent Ghana at the annual Hajj and Umrah conference ahead of the 2026 Hajj Pilgrimage.

The Annual Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition commenced in Jeddah on Sunday and will end on Wednesday. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Pilgrims Experience Programme (PEP) to enhance pilgrim services, promote innovation, and foster proactive leadership, transparency, and crisis management across all Hajj-related sectors.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by the Director of Communications, Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, said the PEP is a strategic body that seeks to enrich the spiritual journey of pilgrims by providing world-class facilities, efficient logistics, improved infrastructure, and digitalised services to ensure every pilgrim enjoys an unforgettable spiritual experience.

“This highly anticipated annual gathering of major Hajj and Umrah stakeholders serves as a vital global platform for collaboration and dialogue on leadership, technology, services, logistics, and communication. It brings together experts, policymakers, and entrepreneurs involved in Hajj operations to identify challenges, develop solutions, and strengthen international cooperation among service providers, participating organisations, and countries,” the statement noted.

This year’s conference focuses on enhancing pilgrim services and leveraging modern technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), digital reporting systems, and social media ecosystems to create a more integrated and meaningful experience for all pilgrims.

The conference will also be dedicated to improving the quality of services for pilgrims by addressing challenges in accommodation, transportation, feeding, and crowd management. It aims to foster a competitive and transparent environment among service providers.

According to the statement, the event will serve as a platform to explore and propose the implementation of the latest technological solutions. It will also address the impact of unregulated social media on public perception, emphasising ethical and factual communication to counter misinformation and sensational content.

The conference promotes cooperation among government institutions, private companies, and service providers to create a more integrated and efficient Hajj experience. It also seeks to enhance government-to-government, business-to-business, and people-to-people relations through effective transnational communication.

The global Hajj experience represents a profoundly unifying pilgrimage that connects millions of Muslims from diverse backgrounds through a shared spiritual journey. It stands as a testament to global peace, humility, equality, and solidarity before Allah. The conference will highlight how this collective spiritual experience can serve as a model for unity, empathy, and harmony across the world.

Ghana is participating in this year’s conference and exhibition, which will span 52,000 square meters and feature over 260 exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies and services. The conference includes more than 80 sessions and 60 workshops, featuring international speakers and industry experts.

BY TIMES REPORTER

