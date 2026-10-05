Pappoe heads Black Stars coach search c’ttee

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice-President, Mr Fred Pappoe, has been appointed to head a new committee tasked to find a new coach for the senior national male football team, the Black Stars.

This follows a decision of the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) to constitute a five-man Search Committee to lead the recruitment to find a replacement for Coach Carlos Queiroz on Thursday, October 1.

The GFA and Queiroz issued separate statements announcing the development to mutually terminate the existing contract to supervise the Stars’ qualification to the next AFCON.

The decision was reached following a successful meeting between the leadership of the GFA and MoSR.

It is believed to have been sparked by recent developments in the Black Stars, related to unprecedented player withdrawals from national team assignments by key players, followed by poor performances in the double-header qualifiers.

The Black Stars first lost 2-0 to the Elephants of La Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké and followed with a painful 2-4 home loss to The Gambia.

Mr Pappoe, alias Papsay, will chair the five-member committee and is expected to bring his vast experience in football administration and governance to bear, a statement from the GFA said.

Ably supporting him, according to the statement, are Anthony Baffoe, a former Ghana international and General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG); Agbesi Dzakpasu (Esq.), legal practitioner and football administrator; Stephen Appiah, former Black Stars captain; and Faisal Chibsah, High-Performance Specialist.

By the committee’s terms of reference, it is mandated to identify, evaluate and recommend a suitable candidate for the vacant Black Stars coaching role.

The Committee is expected to submit its report to the Ghana Football Association.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q