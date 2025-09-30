Parliament to open third meeting of the first session on October 14

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has announced that the third meeting of the first session of the ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will begin on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The meeting will start at 2:00 pm at Parliament House in Accra.

The notice was issued from the Office of the Speaker on September 29, 2025, in line with Order 58 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

This session is expected to bring Members of Parliament back to deliberate on national issues, consider bills, and address matters of public concern.

By: Jacob Aggrey