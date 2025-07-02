Plan International inaugurates GH¢191,970 wash facility for Bueman SHS

A GH¢191,970.00 wash facility has been inaugu­rated for the Bueman Senior High School to promote menstrual hygiene among female students who have been using dilapidated latrine con­structed over the past six decades.

The facility, which included eight modern toilets, two chang­ing rooms, two urinals, waste disposal system and water facility, was provided by Plan Internation­al Ghana to promote personal hygiene among 1,652 females, particularly during their menstrual period.

Speaking on behalf of the country Director of Plan Inter­national Ghana, Mr Constant Tchona, at Jasikan in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, the Head of Programmes and Influencing, Mr Eric Ayaba, said his outfit provided the facility fol­lowing a request from the school authorities.

Mr Ayaba explained that Plan International Ghana respond­ed swiftly to prevent the female students from contracting health related diseases associated with poor hygienic practices due to lack of standard wash facilities during their menstrual periods.

He stressed that, “the facil­ity we are inaugurating is more than just a toilet, it is a symbol of dignity, empowerment, and our unwavering commitment to gender equality.”

According to Mr Ayaba, menstruation was a natural part of life for females, and they deserved access to safe, and clean facilities that promote privacy to manage themselves during their menstrua­tion periods without shame, fear or discomfort, saying no girl should choose between her education and her dignity.

He continued that the new facility would empower female students to attend school with confidence, since it would reduce absenteeism, improve academic performance, and enable them to be focused on their studies for a brighter future.

Mr Ayaba assured that Plan International Ghana would con­tinue its activities in the Jasikan Municipality to improve on the living conditions of the people, by addressing the challenges confront­ing education, quality healthcare, and safety among the youth and others.

Furthermore, he encouraged the students and the school au­thorities to cultivate the culture of maintenance to prolong the lifes­pan of the facility for the present and future students.

The Headmaster of Bueman SHS, Mr Frank K Boamah, said over the years, the school author­ities tried to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment for students but modern wash facility for girls during their men­strual periods eluded them over the years until Plan International Ghana provided the facility.

Mr Boamah thanked Plan In­ternational Ghana for the gesture, and promised that the facility would be taken care of to promote its life span.

The Girls Prefect of Bueman SHS, Miss Kuddo Abass, lauded Plan International Ghana for the gesture, saying lack of wash facilities was the major problem confronting girls as they struggled with scorpions and snakes in using the old KVIP, and the new wash facility came as a relief to them.

FROM SAMUEL AGBE­WODE, JASIKAN