Police arrest two over murder and robbery at Aduman

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command says it has arrested two men in connection with a robbery and murder at Aduman in the Kodie Municipality.

According to them, the suspects Sani Abacha, 28, and Asante Eric, 23 attacked two young men and stole a tricycle, popularly known as Aboboyaa, on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

They explained that Abacha lured the victims, 18-year-old Kwabena Yankyira and 15-year-old Kwabena Boateng, under the pretense of using the tricycle to carry firewood from his farm. After leading them into a bush, he attacked both with a cutlass, leaving them with several wounds, before fleeing with the tricycle.

Police said Abacha later contacted his accomplice, Eric, and together they hid the tricycle at the Aboabogya Cemetery.

They later sold it to another man identified only as Balawe, who is now on the run.

The police said that the next morning, a resident found Kwabena Yankyira unconscious in a cocoa farm near the Aduman Old Town Cemetery with deep cutlass wounds to his neck, head, and ear.

He was rushed to St. Patrick’s Hospital at Maase-Offinso for treatment. Sadly, the body of the second victim, Kwabena Boateng, was later found nearby with similar injuries.

They said officers who visited the scene recovered a cutlass believed to have been used in the attack and took the deceased’s body to St. Patrick’s Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

According to them, after an intelligence-led operation, they arrested Sani Abacha on October 24, 2025, at Asafo Tinkamu.

He later led the team to arrest his accomplice, Asante Eric, at Aboabogya. Both have reportedly confessed to committing the crime.

They added that the suspects were arraigned before the Kodie Magistrate Court on October 28, 2025, on provisional charges of robbery and murder. They have been remanded into prison custody to reappear on November 25, 2025.

The Command said they are still working to arrest the third suspect and recover the stolen tricycle.

They assured the public that they remain committed to fighting violent crime and urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspect to contact the nearest police station or call 191, 18555, or 112.

By: Jacob Aggrey